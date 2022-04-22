Quentin Rieger
SABETHA, Kan. Graveside inurnment service Quentin Rieger, 92, formerly of Sabetha, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Among survivors is his wife, Susan.
He died Nov. 20, 2021. As published in the Hiawatha World.
To plant a tree in memory of Quentin Rieger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
