Richard L. Rieger, age 84 of Hiawatha, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born May 28, 1939, in Falls City, Nebraska, son of Lothair and Frances (Wagner) Rieger.
Richard and Mary Kay (Shubert) Rieger were married June 12, 1959, in Hiawatha, recently celebrating 64 years together.
Richard was a farmer and stockman. He farmed with his father and brother until his retirement, in 2012. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist and First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lothair; mother, Frances; and brother, Delmar Rieger.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his two children, son, Russell, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Lori and husband, Tom, of Commack, New York; three grandchildren, Michele Andrews of Shady Side, Maryland, Kristen Kritikos (Pete), of Bayside, New York and Thomas Andrews, of Commack, New York; brothers, Alvin (Carol), of Hiawatha and Stanley (Cathy), of Thomasville, Georgia; and sister, Carolyn, of Topeka, Kansas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Richards life is planned for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call after 10 a.m., Tuesday where the family will receive friends, August 1, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Ag Museum or the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.