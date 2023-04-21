Dr. Kenneth R. Riley, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the age of 85, as the result of challenges associated with Parkinsons Disease.
Born April 30, 1937, in Holton, Kansas, to Minnis and Dorothy (Kaul) Riley, Ken graduated from Holton High School in 1955. Proud to be a Holton Blue Blood, he played on the football and golf teams while a student. He was an Eagle Scout.
Ken graduated from Kansas State University, in 1959. While at K-State, he became a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Following graduation from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental College in 1963, he served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Strategic Air Command Headquarters, Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska, at the rank of Captain.
In 1965, Ken began his dental practice in Hiawatha, Kansas that he would maintain until his retirement in 2003.
In 1989, Ken was appointed to the Kansas Dental Board by Governor Mike Hayden, later serving as its President. He would also serve the dental profession as an Examiner, granting licenses to practice dentistry in 11 states.
Ken was a long-time director and shareholder of the Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company. He was also a member and Elder of the Hiawatha First Presbyterian Church.
Ken married Merry Gay Bankey on Aug. 20, 1961, and two children, Megan and Mike, were born of this union.
Merry Gay died March 17, 2001.
Ken married Cheryl Jo Tietge on Oct. 26, 2002.
An avid sportsman, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and in later years, pickle ball. He also traveled extensively, visiting five continents, dozens of countries and all 50 states. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and was a passionate K-State supporter.
Ken is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Hiawatha; daughter, Megan (Riley) Rahe and husband, Brad, of Holton, Kansas; son, Mike Riley and wife, Courtney, of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Taylor (Rahe) Farrar and husband, Landon, of Prairie Village, Kansas; Kenneth Riley Rahe, of Wellington, Kansas; Ashlyn Riley, of Hiawatha; and Reagan Riley, of Hiawatha; brother-in-law, Keith Atlakson, of Atchison, Kansas; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Hochuli and husband Sheldon; and sister, Dorothy Jean Atlakson.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Hiawatha, at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, Hiawatha, Kansas or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research and sent in care of P.O. Box 236, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.