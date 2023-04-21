Dr. Kenneth R. Riley, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the age of 85, as the result of challenges associated with Parkinsons Disease.

Born April 30, 1937, in Holton, Kansas, to Minnis and Dorothy (Kaul) Riley, Ken graduated from Holton High School in 1955. Proud to be a Holton Blue Blood, he played on the football and golf teams while a student. He was an Eagle Scout.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.