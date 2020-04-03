Riner, Harold

Harold Riner
CAMDENTON, Mo. Harold Riner, 86, of Camdenton, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away March 26, 2020, in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Harold was born in Sumner County, Kansas, and lived majority of his life in Kansas, until moving to Camdenton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton.
A private graveside will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas.
Online condolences may be made to www.alleeholmanhowe.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
