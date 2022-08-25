Deloris A. (Parker) Hathhorn Ripple, 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Hiawatha.
She was born at Highland, Kansas, on Jan. 13, 1933, one of two children born to James H. and Mintie R. Monroe Parker. Deloris attended Highland Schools graduating as the class valedictorian in 1951, from Highland High School in 1951 and Highland Junior College in 1953. She worked for the Olathe News, the Citizens State Bank in Hiawatha and as an optometric assistant to Dr. H.E. Ripple.
She married Robert L. Hathhorn Oct. 10, 1952, at the Highland Presbyterian Church. To this union they were blessed with two children, Debra and Steven.
They made their home in Hiawatha prior to his death June 30, 1975. She later married Dr. Harold E. Ripple Feb. 17, 1979. His children, Patricia and Gary, joined this union. Dr. Ripple died Oct. 23, 2017.
Deloriss faith and her church were very important to her. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Hiawatha, where she served as Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Elder, Chairperson of Presbyterian Women, member of the choir and served on various other committees of the church. Deloris dedicated a good portion of her life to serving and mentoring. If you knew her at all, you know she was all in at whatever she was doing! She loved to golf; she was a member of the Hiawatha Country Club and served as President of the Ladies Golf League for many years. She also participated avidly in the Kansas Womens State Bowling tournaments and National Bowling Tournaments for over 40 years. She belonged to several bridge groups, a bowling league and was still active in both.
In her spare time, she loved to read and care for her flower gardens. Delivering Meals on Wheels was volunteer work that she and her late husband Harold enjoyed. Her favorite saturdays were when the trips to Bill Snyder Family Stadium began. To say she was a K-State football fan is an understatement. She loved cheering on her Wildcats.
Deloriss greatest joy was her family. She loved and cared for four generations and she was the center of her extensive family. She single-handedly planned and cooked delicious dinners and then hosted her entire family at her beautiful home for so many family holiday celebrations. She was an incredible cook and her pies and cookies were her specialty, which she attributed to her father, who was a baker.
Survivors include: her children, Debra Wright, Steve Hathhorn (Marla), both of Hiawatha; her step-children, Patricia Marsh (Mike) of Springfield, Missouri and Dr. Gary Ripple (Susan) of Westwood Hills, Kansas; grandchildren: Kristin Soden (Chad), Robyn Lanter, Randee Abitz, Ryan Hathhorn (Jamie), Lisa Wendland (Shelby); step-grandchildren: Chris Grojean (Angie), Jacob Marsh, Emily Rudolph (Travis), and Graham Ripple; great-grandchildren: Austyn, Jaydee, Cade, Natalee, Reid, Reese, Westin, Charlotte, Allie, Drew, Hayes, and Henry. Step-great-grandchildren: Kayla and Savanna; and great-great grandchildren, Piper, Kooper, Wayde and Ryan.
Also surviving are: sisters-in-law, Pat Parker of Algona, Iowa, Joan Monnig, of Gladstone, Missouri and Connie Hathhorn of Liberty, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Deloriss life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Hiawatha, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Cheryl Mishler will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Hiawatha and sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.