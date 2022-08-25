Deloris A. (Parker) Hathhorn Ripple, 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Hiawatha.

She was born at Highland, Kansas, on Jan. 13, 1933, one of two children born to James H. and Mintie R. Monroe Parker. Deloris attended Highland Schools graduating as the class valedictorian in 1951, from Highland High School in 1951 and Highland Junior College in 1953. She worked for the Olathe News, the Citizens State Bank in Hiawatha and as an optometric assistant to Dr. H.E. Ripple.

