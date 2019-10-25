Roberts, Bobby R. 1954-2019

White Cloud, Kan. with family by his side, Bobby Ray Roberts, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home, west of White Cloud. He was 65.
The family will meet with friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday evening, Oct. 21, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.
A Memorial Celebration of Bobbys life will follow at 7 p.m., with his brother-in-law, Tony Curtis, to officiate.
Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Bobby was born March 29, 1954, in St. Joseph, the son of Virgil and Regina Rhodd Coulter, and had lived in the Hiawatha/White Cloud area nearly all of his life.
He grew up in Hiawatha, where he attended school, graduating from Hiawatha High School, with the class of 1972.
He married Cheryl Russ, in 1976, in Robinson. To this union two sons were born: Austin and Brandon.
They later divorced and he moved to Sedalia, Missouri, where he met and married Debbie Haun, Feb. 8, 1980. They lived in Sedalia until 1983, when they moved to White Cloud to make their home.
Bobby did many things for work throughout his life, but most of his career was spent working with the road maintenance department for the Iowa Tribe. He was very capable operating whatever type of piece of equipment: backhoe, dozer, trucks....as long as it was clean inside and out, and had air conditioning. He retired, due to failing health, in 2014.
Bobby was a member of the Iowa Tribe at White Cloud, and served as chairman of the Iowa Housing Authority for over 25 years, of which he was dedicated to. He served on the Pow Wow Committee for a short time. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing, Rulo Kustom Klassics, KC Chiefs and Kansas State football.
Survivors include: his wife, Debbie, of the home; two sons, Austin Roberts (Emily), of Hiawatha, and Brandon Roberts (Tara), of Basehor; sister, Judy Curtis (Tony), of Edwardsville, Kansas; two brothers, Henry Roberts, of Rulo, Nebraska, and Bill Jensen, of White Cloud; a granddaughter, Allera Roberts; his aunt, Ruby Chambers, of Hiawatha; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and his dog, BANDIT!
He was preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, James David and Frank.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Bobby Roberts Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.