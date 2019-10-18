Bobby Roberts
White Cloud, Kan. Bobby Roberts, 65, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home, with family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday evening, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, with services to follow at 7 p.m.
Memorial contribution can be made to: Bobby Roberts Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
