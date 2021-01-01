Roberts, Steven D. 1953-2020

Steven D. Roberts (Beef), 67, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Hiawatha.
He was born Nov. 1, 1953, in Marysville, Kansas, the son of Jim and Cleta Patton Roberts.
He was baptized at a young age, of the Baptist faith.
He graduated from Marysville High School in 1971, where he participated in football and wrestling. You could also find Steve singing in the church and school choir. In high school, he worked at Stantons Hardware, Marysville, to pay for his 64 Chevy.
Steve attended Missouri Western College.
In 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlys Tjaden. They were together for 42 years.
He began working at Heidmans Locker in Seneca, Kansas in 1973, leading to a lifelong career in meat cutting.
In 1975, they moved to Hiawatha, where Steve went to work for Johnsons Locker. Also, in 1975, a daughter, Alicia was born, followed by a son, Philip, in 1978.
In the early 80s Steve went to work at Lindys Thriftway and worked there until they leased Cottonwood Meadows.
During his time at Lindys, Steve showed his entrepreneurial spirit by owning Roberts Retail Liquor, joining his longtime coworker in CR Rentals, catering with his family out of the home, and along with his parents owning Daylight Donuts, Marysville.
His final business endeavor was The Country Cabin, his lifelong dream, which he owned and operated until his untimely death.
He served as a Brown County Commissioner for 20 years; highlights of his years on the commission were construction of the law enforcement center, new windows in the Brown County Courthouse, and the Rulo, Nebraska Bridge.
He was a member of: Quails Unlimited, Bakers Dozen Investment Club, which they enjoyed many vacations over the years, 1st United Methodist Church, Hiawatha, Thursday night golf league, and the singing group the Unprofessionals.
Over the years, he enjoyed: vacations at the Ozarks with his family and friends, hunting with his brother and friends, jogging, riding horses, Colorado skiing, coaching softball, grilling with his neighbors, KU watch parties, following his childrens sporting events, raising Brittany pups and the guy loved to dance.
He is survived by: his daughter, Alicia (Damian) Deters and their two sons, Cole and Bentin of Baileyville, Kansas; son, Philip (Sara) Steward and their children, Cecilia and Houston, Rancho Cucamonga, California; Marlys of Marysville; brother, Jim (Joan) Kansas City, Missouri; in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are all his past and present employees of The Cabin, that he considered his kids and family, and his best friends. You know who you are.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Jim and Cleta Roberts; his in-laws, Vern and Leona Tjaden; his sister, Judy Roberts Wilson; and his brother-in-law, Tom; and many of his loyal Brittany pups.
He delighted in visiting and serving his customers for over 25 years. All the guy wanted to do was cut steaks, serve his customers, and see them smile.
In the words of Steve, It is what it is and Everybody has some place to be.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: youth hunting organizations or scholarship for graduating HHS seniors going into culinary and/or hotel and restaurant management in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
The family will be present to visit friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Country Cabin, 2534 Kestral Road, Hiawatha.
Please remember the family during this critical time, by sending a card or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
