RESERVE, Kan. Charles Robidoux, 83, of Reserve, died early Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
Charles was born April 29, 1939, in Reserve, to Charles Sr. and Isabelle Bentley Robidoux.
He joined the Army National Guard and served for eight years before being honorably discharged. While serving, he completed a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the Riverton, Wyoming VFW. Charles lived in various places and worked in law enforcement his entire working life.
Charles was a very spiritual person. He loved many things, including: model trains, thrift and garage sale shopping, grocery shopping, western and history channels, country music and singing karaoke. Most importantly, he loved his family.
He was married to Florence Darlene McQueen in 1958. in Netawaka, Kansas.
She preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 1991.
Charles would marry Betty Vinsonhaler and would later divorce.
He was married to Coletta Armstrong March 29, 2011. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.
Charles is survived by: his children: Joan Marie Heifort (Darrian Hill) of Hiawatha, Edward Charles Robidoux (Lisa) of Wetmore, Kansas, Brandon Cody Robidoux (Ashley) of Billings, Montana, April Dawn Fortner (Ben) of Riverton, Wyoming and Marjorie Anne Hardy of Horton, Kansas; Stepchildren, Anna Marie Baird of Hiawatha and William Olaf Baird of Horton; 20 grandchildren: Ernie, Rebecca, Jennifer, Tiffany, Dalton, Amy, Steve, Kari, Michael, Ashley, Emily, Sherry, Azaree, Peter, Robert, Charlee, Taylor, Braylee, Elli and Kyrah; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; son, Ricky Alan Robidoux; son- in-law, Wes Robert Hardy; and siblings: Roscoe, David, Lewis, Jessie, Luella, Izetta and Irene.
Funeral Services are planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Pastor Steve Chappleman will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday. Friends may call the funeral home after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will follow at the Claytonville Cemetery northeast of Hiawatha.
Military Services will be provided courtesy of Brown County Honor Guard.
Memorials are suggested in his name and may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
