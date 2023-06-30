HORTON, Kan. Billy Joe Rodvelt, 58, of Horton, Kansas, passed peacefully after a two year battle with cancer, on Sunday, June, 25, 2023, at Amberwell Hospital, Hiawatha, with sister-in-law, Lachelle Hartley, and aunt, Cathy Neibling at his side.
He was born on Oct. 25,1964, in Hiawatha, Kansas the son of Morris and Norma (Grossner) Rodvelt. He attended ACCHS and graduated in 1983.
Survivors include his wife, Exzondria Rodvelt, of 34 years; mother, Norma Rodvelt; brothers, Gary (Donna) Rodvelt, Ronnie (Susan) Rodvelt, Kevin (Ginger) Rodvelt; and sister, Brenda (Kevin) Wilhelm; mother and fathers-in-law, Bob (Linda) Fee and Bill (Connie) Hartley; sisters-in-law, Lachelle and Shannon Hartley; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and "Duke," his best fur baby.
Preceding in death was father, Morris Rodvelt, in Nov. 1994.
He was raised milking and farming for his family. Some of the most influential people of his life include but are not limited to, Ronnie Schuetz, Larry Matthias and Kirk Gaskell, who he considered family. Darryl Hundley and Becky Ashton Barton were a blessing during his battle with cancer. He regrettably retired from Gaskell Machine and Metal in Jan. 2023, due to health reasons after 22 years of service. The hardest decision of his life.
The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church north of Everest, Kansas.
A private family burial will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Muscotah Cancer Society and NEK Multi-County Home Health & Hospice and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.