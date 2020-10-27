Rodvelt, Patricia M. 1941-2020

HORTON, Kan. Patricia Marie Rodvelt, 79, of Horton, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1941, in Horton, the daughter of Forrest and Elzadia Wright Crider.
Patricia was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. Leos Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She was a former cub scout pack leader and den leader.
She married Dr. G.M. Edmonds in Oct. of 1958, in Horton. After he passed away in 1964, she then married Paul Rodvelt on Feb. 20, 1965, in Horton. Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1994.
Survivors include: a daughter, Janet (Mike) Bowen of Horton; three sons, Greg (Gretchen) Rodvelt of Horton, Rich (Tonya) Rodvelt of Horton, and Brian (Rhonda) Rodvelt of Everest, Kansas; five sisters, Verda Jacobsen of Plano, Texas, Nancy Crider of Horton, Jean Banks of Horton, Cathy Crider of Holton, Kansas, and Terri Allington of St. Joseph, Missouri; two brothers, Wayne Crider of Newton, Kansas, and David Crider of Horton; 11 grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Kelly; two sons, Jason and Randy; three sisters, Verla Crider, Rita Crider and Yvonne Fagler; and a grandson, Michael Bowen.
Funeral mass will at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the St. Leos Catholic Church, in Horton, where a rosary will be recited at St. Leos Catholic Church prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will follow at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery.
Friends may call on Sunday afternoon at the mortuary.
Memorials may be sent to the Patricia Rodvelt memorial fund to be designated later and may be in sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
