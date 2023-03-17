FAIRVIEW, Kan. On the morning of March 11, 2023, Isabel Irene Rogers, of Fairview, died at the age of 83.
Isabel was born to Orville and Elizabeth Bucholz Thompson, Sept. 23, 1939, in Whiting, Kansas. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1957.
In June 1957, she married Bernard Rieger and had three children: Bill Rieger (Lori) of Powhattan, Kansas, Jim Rieger (Julie) of Fairview, and Ellen Piper (Fred) of Cottonwood, Arizona.
In May 1973, she married Roger Ross and had a daughter, Sharon Drake, of Hiawatha.
In Dec. of 1991, she married Charles Rogers, and were married 31 years. Charles and Isabel had many happy years traveling and being involved in numerous community events.
Isabel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles, Oct. 1, 2022; great-grandson, Waylon; two brothers, Kenneth Thompson and Allen Thompson.
Isabel was a member of the United Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary, both of Fairview.
She is survived by: her children, Bill, Jim, Ellen and Sharon; sister, Jean Steele, sister-in-law, Jeri Thompson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Isabels eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at the United Church of Christ in Fairview. Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sunday School Dept. of Church of Christ or Sabetha Hospital Nursing Dept. which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
