Rosenberger, Corey L.

Corey L. Rosenberger
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Corey Lynn Rosenberger, 53, of Fairview, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Midland Hospice in Topeka.
A celebration of Coreys life is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha, with Pastor Shane Spangler officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at the Church.
Corey was the youngest of 13 children born to Allen and Donna Snyder Rosenberger and has lived in the Brown County area nearly all of his life. He grew up at Hamlin, Kansas, attended Morrill and Sabetha schools, before attending Hiawatha schools.
Corey learned the concrete business at an early age, as his Dad owned Rosenberger Ready Mix in Hiawatha. He worked as a concrete finisher most of his life, working in the Brown County contractors such as his brother, Brad, AHRS, and Meisenheimer Construction.
Corey was baptized in the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha.
He and Penny Kenaly shared three sons: Schulyer Rosenberger of Sabetha, Kansas, Kelby Rosenberger of Lawrence, Kansas, Brandon Hartley of Topeka, Kansas and two grandsons, Austin and Kyle.
Other survivors include his siblings: Glenda Rieger, Diana Lyman, Betty Schumaker, Nancy Houchin, Janet Painter, Steven, Bradley, Mark, and Jeff.
Corey was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Cassie Rosenberger in 1995, brothers: Milton, Chris and Larry.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County cancer fund or Midland Hospice, sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
Words of comfort or a note of remembrance may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
