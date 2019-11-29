Roush, Janice I. 1936-2019

MORRILL, Kan. Janice Ione (Berkley) Roush, 83, long time resident of Morrill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Sabetha Community Hospital, in Sabetha, Kansas.
Janice will be forever remembered for her love of children, her kindness and the pure, simple joy she always maintained in her life.
Janice was born in Hamlin, Kansas, on Aug. 6, 1936, to Dale and Dorothy (Kimmel) Berkley.
Janices mother passed away shortly after Janices birth, leaving Janice and her brother, Clair, to be raised by their grandparents, Maurice and Ione Berkley.
Janice attended school in Hamlin, and graduated from Hamlin High School in 1954.
Janice met the love of her life, Samuel Roush, at the Sycamore Skating Rink, and they were later married on Sept. 25, 1955, and enjoyed 63 years of a wonderful marriage.
Janice was particularly gifted in caring for the elderly, and always had at least one elderly person she loved and cared for.
She also had a devotion to children while being a member of the Morrill Baptist Church and leader of the Morrill Tip Top 4-H Club. Caring for the elderly, and being with children gave Janice her greatest joy and allowed her to touch so many lives.
She particularly loved the Church Womens Missionary Society and the Sunday pot luck dinners following church services.
She was a long-time leader of the 4-H Club, and spent hours encouraging and coaching the members. Janice was an excellent cook, managed a huge garden, enjoyed craft projects and loved times spent with family on her front porch waving to passer-bys.
Janice leaves a Christian legacy of kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and joy, all qualities she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by: her son, Eldon Roush, wife, Janet, and granddaughter, Emma, all of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Jane Sunderland, husband, Robert, granddaughter, Anna, grandson, Isaac, of Sabetha, Kansas, and grandson, Luke and his wife, Carlotta, both of Lawrence, Kansas; and daughter, Mary Kaye Howard, husband, Scott, granddaughter Christal, granddaughter, Makayla, granddaughter Kate, and granddaughter Charli Kaye, all of Topeka, Kansas.
Janice was preceded in death by: her husband, Samuel Roush; and brother, Clair Berkley.
The family wishes to express love and gratitude to the physicians, staff and caregivers at the AC Home and the Sabetha Community Hospital.
The family suggests memorials in memory of Janice, in lieu of flowers, to the Kansas Foster and Adoptive Children Scholarship Fund, in Topeka, or Grains for Hope, in Sabetha, sent in care of: Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia St., Sabetha, KS 66534.
Celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel, in Sabetha.
The family will greet friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to service time. Shane Spangler will be officiating.
Interment will be made in the Morrill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
