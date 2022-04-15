Rush, Joyce C. 1935-2022

BENDENA, Kan. Joyce C. (Elliott) Rush, 87, of Bendena, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2022, at the Living Community in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce was born on March 6, 1935, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Victor Thornton and Gretchen Grace Henrietta (Schmidt) Elliott.
She earned her teaching degree from Missouri Western College and taught English for the Highland High School.
She was a member of the Denton United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Doniphan County Teachers Association and served on the Highland Community Junior College Board of Directors.
Joyce married Frank Rush on Sept. 5, 1954, in Robinson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2001.
She was also preceded in death by: a son, Stephan; her parents; and a brother, Lester Elliott.
Survivors: sons: Larry Rush (Ann), Bendena, Bill Rush (Linda), Dekalb, Missouri, David Rush (Karyl), Eldorado, Kansas, Danny Rush (Jerre), Bendena; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2022.
At the Denton United Methodist Church, Denton, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Inurnment at a later date, at the Robinson Cemetery.
Memorials: Denton United Methodist Church or the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.