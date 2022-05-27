Sally Rush
HIGHLAND, Kan. Sally Rush, 84, of Highland, died Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland. As published in the Hiawatha World.
