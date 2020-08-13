ROBINSON, Ks. Florence J. Rutland, 86, of Robinson, died Monday evening, August 10, 2020, at Midland Hospice in Topeka where she had been a short time.
Florence was born April 17, 1934, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, one of eight children born to Frank Thomas and Laveena Catherine Hosier Nockhold. The family lived in Wellington and Englewood, Colorado where she grew up, attended school and Englewood High School, later working hard to earn her GED.
She was married to Lawrence Richard Garman, June 6, 1952, at Littleton, Colorado. To this union eight children were born: Glenn, Norman, Ollie, Mark, Brenda, and three children that died in infancy before they divorced.
She had moved to Kansas in 1976 and moved to Hiawatha from Holton in 1982. Throughout her life, she was busy raising her family, being a den mother in Cub Scouts in Colorado when the boys were small, along with working as a housekeeper in nursing homes or hospitals. Upon moving to Kansas, Florence had worked at Flair Fold wood fabrication plant in Hiawatha for over seven years. She also liked to read and do crafts.
She met, and later married, Harold Rutland, December 20, 1992, at Hiawatha. They made Hiawatha their home until moving to Robinson. They attended the First Christian Church in Hiawatha. He died March 14, 2005. She continued to live in Robinson until her health failed and moved to Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to make her home in 2013.
Survivors include her children, Glenn Garman, Norman Garman, Ollie Sample, Mark Garman, Brenda Garman; 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Nix and Dora Keffer.
Florence was also preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks from 10 until 6 Thursday afternoon.
Graveside services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County sent in care of the funeral home.
A special message may be sent to the funeral home at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Follow Facebook live group page Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
