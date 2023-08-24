Donald L. Ryland, 81, of Hiawatha, formerly of Fairview, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, 2023, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hiawatha, where he had been a resident for a year.

Don was born on the family farm Nov. 27, 1941, near Greenleaf in Washington County, Kansas, one of four children, of Thomas and Luzena Orpha Ryland and lived with his family there attending country school prior to moving to Sabetha. He graduated from Sabetha High School with the class of 1959.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ryland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.