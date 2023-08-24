Donald L. Ryland, 81, of Hiawatha, formerly of Fairview, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, 2023, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hiawatha, where he had been a resident for a year.
Don was born on the family farm Nov. 27, 1941, near Greenleaf in Washington County, Kansas, one of four children, of Thomas and Luzena Orpha Ryland and lived with his family there attending country school prior to moving to Sabetha. He graduated from Sabetha High School with the class of 1959.
He married Marjean Neff May 6, 1966, at Atchison. They made their home mostly in Sabetha, and Fairview and Maple Grove Apartments in Hiawatha in recent years. Don served his country in a couple capacities: 2 BN 130th FA Kansas Army National Guard, in Hiawatha from 1966-68 before being activated to the Army where he served as Captain during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 73. He returned to the National Guard in 1986 and served until 2001 discharged at rank of sergeant. Don was also a member of the Fairview VFW.
In addition to the Guard, he was a trucker at heart, working in the office of Koch Truck Line for many years before going on the road. There wasnt anything Don couldnt fix!
Marjean passed away April 26, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruth Painter, Dorothy Evans, and Arlene Fry.
Survivors include his children, Ronnie (Lisa) Huddleston, of Falls City, Nebraska, Beverly (Steve) Chambers, of Topeka, Kansas, Dean Huddleston, Eddie (Sherry) Huddleston, both of Falls City, Amanda (Darren) Allen of Oneida, Kansas, Donna Green, of Hiawatha; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Dons eternal life is planned for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Cheryl Mishler will officiate.
Burial will follow at Isely Cemetery with military honors. Casual dress is requested.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon, Sunday where the family will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairview Flag Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th Street, 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
