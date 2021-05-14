Sanders, Janice A. 1959-2021

HORTON, Kan. Janice (Richling) Sanders, age 62, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Mission Village Living Center, in Horton, Kansas. She was born on Jan. 4, 1959, in Horton, the daughter of Harold Hinky and Joyce Torkelson Richling. She had a wonderful upbringing with all of her siblings through the values her loving parents instilled in her. She graduated from Horton High School in 1977. She was charismatic, loving, compassionate, hardworking and just a joy to be around.
Janice was preceded in death by her father, Harold (Hinky); brother-in-law, Marlon; and her sweet sister, Karen.
Janice is survived by her husband, Jerry Sanders; her sons, Michael Joe and Curtis (Kelsey); grandson, Knox; her loving mother, Joyce; siblings, Sharon, Susan, Jeannie (Rick), Ginger (Evans), Amy (Jeff), Shelly (Michael), David (Carol) and Jimmy (Marsha); step-children, Jesse Lock, Sarah Lock and Bryan Sanders; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Rhonda Paden.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a private family graveside service to follow at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery. There will be a meal at the St. Leos Catholic Hall following the burial.
Memorials may be made to the Janice Sanders memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
