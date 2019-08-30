HORTON, Kan. Mary "Cathy" Catherine Sands, 68, Horton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Horton, after complications due to a stroke.
Cathy was born on Jan. 28, 1951, in Horton, the daughter of Leon and Janie (Willis) Lockwood.
She graduated from Horton High School in 1969.
She was a wonderful wife and mother.
There will be a celebration of Cathys life later this year.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
