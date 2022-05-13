Sanner, Barbara 1934-2022

HAMLIN, Kan. Barbara Sanner, 88, of Hamlin, died Sunday evening, May 8, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She previously had been a resident of Vintage Park Assisting Living in Hiawatha.
Barbara was born April 14, 1934, in Brown County, one of eight children born to Salem and Minnie Lanning Sweezy and was proud to call Hamlin home her entire life.
She attended schools there later graduating from High School prior to graduating from Highland Community Junior College. Before she was married, she worked at the Morrill and Janes Bank in Hiawatha a short time. Barb was a homemaker, but most importantly was devoted to family. She enjoyed raising a big garden and flowers.
She married Herbert Sanner Oct.10, 1954, at Morrill Baptist Church. She was the book keeper for his dozer business, Herbert Sanner Construction. To this union two sons were born, Gary and Kurt.
In later years, she enjoyed transplanting for Hiawatha Wholesale Greenhouse for a number of years.
Herb died March 6, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Kurt, in Feb. 2022; all of her siblings: Calvin, Maxine, Patti, Ethel, Margie, Pauline and Dennis.
Survivors include: her son, Gary; daughter-in-law, DeAun Sanner; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Inurnment will be at Hamlin Cemetery.
Register book will be available to sign during office hours until Tuesday.
The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Barbara Sanner Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.