FAIRVIEW, Kan. Glenn Eldon Sanner, 86, of Fairview, Kansas, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020, from the Sabetha Community Hospital. Born on what was known as the 400 acres northwest of Morrill, Kansas, Glenn was the second of three sons to Lee and Ruth (Hollabaugh) Sanner on May 17, 1934.
Glenn loved nature and grew up a farm boy tramping the timber, hunting, fishing and trapping with his brother, Melvin. He attended Flickinger Country School, graduating from Morrill High School with the class of 1952 participating in track.
Following high school, Glenn worked at Meadow Gold in Topeka. In the spring of 1953, Glenn was one of the first employees at the Hiawatha Dairy Queen. Over the course of his lifetime, he worked as a carpenter, helped build numerous area watershed dams driving heavy equipment, worked on the new Highway 36 as well as highways in neighboring counties, laid underground telephone lines and his dearest occupation was that of a stockman. Glenn was the 25th kidney donor in the world in 1963 at the Denver VA Hospital giving the gift of life to his brother, Gale. He loved traveling and exploring this great country passing this love on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glenn married his fellow classmate and lifelong sweetheart, Gloria June Money, on Feb. 14, 1954, at the Morrill Baptist Church in Morrill, Kansas, where Glenn and Gloria were members. For a time, they were members of the Delaware Baptist Church where Glenn served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and trustee. Glenn and Gloria returned to their home church in Morrill in their later years.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gale Raymond and Melvin Wayne; and his infant sister, Linda Lee Sanner.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Joyce (Dana) Kesler of Fairview, Evelyn (Sherman) Dodge of Fairview, Tim (Vicky) Sanner of Willis, and Teresa (Brad) Grier of Powhattan; his seven grandchildren, Jeremy Dodge of Kansas City, Missouri, Travis (Charissa) Dodge of St. Joseph, Missouri, Zach (Jen) Kesler of Stockton, Kansas, Kristin (Dan) Longfellow of Broken Bow, Nebraska, Brice (Lindsey) Sanner of Wichita, Kansas, Jordan (Kaitlyn) Sanner of San Diego, California, and Nick Sanner of Madison, Mississippi; his eight great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Josie Sanner; his nieces and nephews, Rodney (Robin) Sanner, Randy (Mary) Sanner, Mark (Cheryl) Sanner, Stephanie (Chris) Haussler, and Robin (Mary) Sanner along with many great-nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Sabetha Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested.
A gathering will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International of which Glenn had worked as a member spreading the Good News, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia St., Sabetha, KS 66534.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
