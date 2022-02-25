HAMLIN, Kan. Kurt Sanner, 65, of Hamlin, passed away Feb. 19, 2022.
Kurt was born Jan. 21, 1957, the youngest of two sons born to Herb and Barbara Sweezy Sanner and had grown up at Hamlin, where he attended grade school prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1975.
He was an over the road truck driver most of his life for various companies through the years. For a time, he worked for Soden Construction in Hiawatha before returning to driving, this time for Fairview Mills dogfood division, for the past 15 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, yelling at the Chiefs and time with friends. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren.
Kurt married DeAun Allen, in 1993. She survives at the home.
Also surviving is a daughter, Meghan Dye of California; his mother, Barbara Sanner; a brother, Gary: DeAuns daughters: Emily Davies (Austin), Sarah Wissler (Ronnie), Molly Turner (Lucas); grandchildren: Cullen and Alana Dye, Allera Roberts, Brantley and Hudson Smith, Wren Turner, Khloe, Wyatt and Nichole Wissler.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Friday, where the family will meet that evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
Private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kurt Sanner Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Words of comfort or a note of remembrance may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
