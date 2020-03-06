Satterfield, Betty M.

Betty M. Satterfield
HIAWATHA, Kan. Betty Marie Satterfield, 85, of Hiawatha, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her family in Overland Park, Kansas.
A memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Eternal Hope Worship Center, in Hiawatha, with Pastor Richard Lehmkuhl officiating.
Betty will be laid to rest at a later date, with her late husbands, at Elmwood Cemetery, in Springfield, Tennessee. As published in the Hiawatha World.
