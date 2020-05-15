MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas Mary Lou Sawyer Cookson, 85, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in Troy, Kansas, to William and Ethel (Knight) Ingram.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howard, Kansas.
She is survived by: her son, and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Jeannie Sawyer; daughter, and son-in-law, Kim and Tim Stone; daughter, and son-in-law, Laura and Randy Dyer; daughter, Brandy Cookson; grandchildren: Misty Stone, David Sawyer, Jennifer Bliss, William Sawyer, T. J. Stone, Mark Sawyer, Jacob Dyer, Molly Dyer, Jessie Cadwallader; great-grandchildren: Cody Bliss, Carlie Bliss, Kohl Stone, Nash Cadwallader; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Patricia Ingram.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Richard D. Cookson; daughter, Diana Kay Sawyer; brother, James Ingram.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Hamilton, Kansas.
Online registry is available at: batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.