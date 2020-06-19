FALLS CITY, Neb. Pennie Lynne Scates, 51, of Falls City, Nebraska, formerly of Hiawatha, passed away June 9, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, after battling sickness since Friday, May 29.
Pennie was born January 2, 1969, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred and Gayle (Holtman) Bougher. The family moved to Hiawatha when Pennie was in the 7th grade, and attended Hiawatha schools. Pennie has lived in Northeast Kansas nearly all of her life.
She married Louis Scates, July 18, 1987. They lived most of their married life in Hiawatha. They divorced in 2017 after 30 years of marriage.
In her younger years, she worked at Sonic, Walmart, Hiawatha Home Health, and ran a daycare. Her health started to decline and she became a stay at home Mom. Family was always important to her. Shortly after her divorce, she moved to Falls City to make her home.
Survivors include: a daughter, Samantha Scates of Hiawatha; a son, Kyle Scates of Falls City; her mother, Gayle Barnett of Falls City; stepdad, Wesley Barnett of Falls City; a half sister, Melissa Bougher of Des Moines; step-sisters, Vickie Barnett of Hawaii, Toni Lovelady of Hiawatha, Angie Hernandez of St. Joseph, Missouri, along with numerous other relatives. Three grandchildren also survive: Aden Ramirez, Alexis Ramirez and Kameron Scates, along with her dog Max.
Pennie was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Bougher; sister, Shawna Geniuk; aunt, Christie Bagby; uncles, Lee Holtman, Richard Holtman, and grandmother Sylvia Holtman.
Funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. Paul Burton will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses, sent in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Send a note to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com and refer to Facebook group page Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
