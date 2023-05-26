SABETHA, Kan. Ray Shafer, 76, of Hiawatha, passed away, May 23, 2023, in Sabetha, Kansas. He was born Jan. 11, 1947, at Falls City, Nebraska, to Donald Shorty and Darlene (Norton) Shafer
He married Sandra Fleagle on Dec. 20, 1974, at Falls City. She passed away Oct. 31, 2017.
Ray was raised on a farm in rural Falls City and graduated Falls City High School in 1966. He then attended heavy equipment school and when he returned to Falls City, he drove a truck for Ed Wickham. He drove for several different companies over the years but especially loved hauling bulls. He retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of First Brethren Church at Falls City.
Ray is survived by his sons; Leroy Ward, of Powhattan, Kansas, Scott Davis and his wife, Teresa, Jacob Shafer and his wife, Sherry, both of Hiawatha; brothers, Lynn Rocky and Donnie Shafer, both of Falls City; special friend, Wanda Specht, of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Jenny, Destiny (James) Matthew, Tyler, Mavrik, Mariah and Maddison and a great-granddaughter, Eliana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Rowell officiating.
Interment will be in Steele Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin on Tuesday morning at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. As published in the Hiawatha World.
