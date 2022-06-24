Scheidt, Luke E. 1970-2022

Luke E. Scheidt, 51, of Hiawatha, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, died June 16, 2022, from injuries received from a motorcycle accident west of Reserve.
Luke was born Aug. 14, 1970, at Topeka, Kansas, the son of Randy and Connie Grant Scheidt and grew up in and around Lincoln.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1988. He worked hard and played hard. He loved playing football and still laughed, reminisced and relived moments from the hay day when he played on Varsity.
Luke attended some college, he was a jack of all trades kind of guy. He was proud of his Handyman business, however small, that he had in Lincoln for a short time.
Luke loved motorcycles and cars. He sometimes bragged about his crazy stunts, yet would encourage others to be a Safety Sam. He loved fishing and talking about the big one he was going to catch next, and could fish all day and night.
Luke was in a relationship, in which his heart still loved and cared about the kids to this day; Billie, Chris, and Amanda Knickerbacher. He moved with his wife, Julie to Hiawatha and started a quiet, less hustle and bustle life. He encouraged his wife to succeed at her career at the local hospital, and would brag to family and friends as positions changed for her.
Preceded in death by: grandparents; aunts; uncles; and a grandchild, Micah King Dieter.
Survivors include: his wife, Julie (Farber); children: Kailey Starlin, Oksanna (Jake) Normandea, James Stewart, Josie Stuart and Steven Dieter; mother, Connie Fager (Glenn); father, Randy Scheidt (Mickey); sister, Tracie Adams; brother, Scott Hurst (Marley); grandchildren: Cecelia, Wayne, Everlee, Ellie and Zaiden; niece, Maizy; nephews Hayden and Caden.
Special mention to Julies mother, Judy Farber who he also referred to as Ma.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Pastor Michael Dunaway will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested in his name sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
