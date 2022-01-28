Scheuerman, Edith L. 1919-2022

LACROSSE, Kan. Edith L. (Cheney) Scheuerman passed peacefully to be home with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Edith was born in LaCrosse on Dec. 10, 1919, to Frank and Mary Cheney.
Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Scheuerman and two sons, Allan (wife, Linda) and Duane.
Survived by: her grandchildren: Cheryl (Blake) Johnston, Jeff (Kim) Konig, Mary (Tommy) Hager, Diane (Donnie) Hood, Brad Konig, Katie (Marcus) Belflower and several great-grandchildren.
She met her husband, Roy, at a dance in Rush Center, Kansas in 1935, on a Friday night, which was the first snowstorm of the year. During their early courtship, what Edith remembered the most was that there was a lot of snowstorms. Edith always had a warm smile that attracted so many people to her. She had a welcoming persona that even her caretakers would seek solace in her room and have lively chats during their breaks.
In her memoir, Our Life Together written about the Scheuerman Family she writes, We had a good life together. There were good times and there were sometimes not so good. Which made us rather typical. It seems as though it all centered around the small word, Love. A small word which encompasses so much. For, with that, we could not only show our feelings for each other, we could show love and compassion for our loved ones. Perhaps, having a good sense of humor helped a lot. Edith will always be remembered for her love of family and her sense of humor. She was cherished and loved by so many that she encountered, especially her family, who love and will miss her tremendously.
A Celebration of Ediths life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Cheryl Mishler officiating.
Edith will be entombed with her husband, at Glenn Abbey Memorial Park, Bonita, California.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
