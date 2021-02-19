Schilling, Robert 1935-2021

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. Robert Schilling passed away Feb. 9, 2021. He packed a lot of living into his 85 years, leaving his family with many memories.
Bob was born Nov. 12, 1935, to Robert and Sarah Margaret (Weltmer) Schilling at Sabetha, Kansas. The family lived in Hiawatha, but his parents were out for a drive when Bob decided to come into the world! The family moved to Pawnee City, Nebraska, when he was in high school. He graduated from Pawnee City Public Schools in 1953, and had many life-long friends from his graduating class. He had three sisters, Mary Ann, Janie, and Betty. Janie died from rheumatic fever when she was ten, which was devastating to Bob.
Bob and Rosanne Sherman were married on June 24, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Tecumseh, Nebraska, Rosannes home town. They lived in Pawnee City, where Bob ran Schilling Grain Co. with his father. Bob and Rosanne eventually purchased the business and together served the areas farmers until her death in 1995.
They became parents to three children, Deb, Mike, and Jay. They were blessed with nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Bob especially loved his grandchildren, great- grandchildren, farming, and horses! His horse, Pepper, was his favorite, even though Pepper threw him once and Bob broke his back. Owning farm ground and living on a farm was always his dream, and it finally came true when he and Rosanne purchased the Lodgston farm a mile west of Pawnee City. He loved working the land! His grandchildren could do no wrong. When his first grandchild (Derek) was born, Bob backed out of the garage without first opening the garage door!
Bob was proud to be a member of the Masonic Lodge, as well as a Shriner. He also served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed playing golf, and the time spent with friends was priceless. He was an avid woodworker in his earlier years, often building kitchen cabinets for the homes they lived in. He could, and did, repair almost anything!
Mark Turnbull was Bobs right-hand man, and they spent much time together raising cattle, baling hay, and repairing farm equipment. They developed a deep friendship based on their love of the land and mutual respect.
On Jan. 13, 2013, Bob married Helen Koll, and gained a loving extended family with children, grandchildren, and a great- grandchild.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne; his parents, Bob and Margaret; his parents-in-law, Ralph and Alma Sherman; his younger sister, Janie and older sister, Mary Ann Selman; and his grandson, Bryce Niss.
Those left to share memories include his wife, Helen; daughter, Deb and her husband, Randy Niss; sons, Mike and wife Sharon, and Jay and his wife Kim; grandchildren, Derek and Amanda Niss, Dani Niss, Kent and Katie Niss, Kelly and Mitch Bletscher, Dallas and Crystal Schilling, Jon and Zenaida Schilling, Nic and Sarah Schilling, Ben Schilling, and Morgan Schilling; great-grandchildren, Weston, Reid, Lila, Sullivan, Cal, and Eleanor Niss, Ava, Josie, and Kyla Bletscher, Reagan, Anson, Laura, Emalynn, Abigail, and Zayden Schilling; sister, Betty Peck and her husband Bob; nieces, Leanne Garrison, Patty Peck, and Diana Stephens; nephew, Richard Selman; Michele, Christian, and Olivia Farwell; Greg, Harrison, Hayden and Rune Koll, and Stephen, Gina, Chase, Haley, Trent and Zane Grizzle.
Memorial service Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church/Christian Church, Pawnee City, Nebraska, with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating.
Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Masks are required at the service and graveside. The service will be lived-streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Inurnment at the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City, Nebraska.
Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church or Pawnee County Medical Foundation. Masonic Rites proved by Pawnee Lodge # 23 A.F &A.M Military honors provided by Pawnee City American Legion Post # 168, the Pawnee City VFW Post #5289 and the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard.
On line condolence may be left at ww.wherrymortuary.com.
Services entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City, Nebraska. As published in the Hiawatha World.
