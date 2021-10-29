HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. Raymond Henry Schober, born March 15, 1927, in Baker, Kansas, outside of Hiawatha, and passed on Oct. 14, 2021, of natural causes. Ray was raised by Zelma and Ray Schober and recently suffered the loss of his brother, James R. Schober.
He is survived by his nephew, James H. Schober, and niece, Catherine L. Conner, and her two sons, Elias Frazer and Derek Frazer.
The genetic family would also like to recognize the local family Ray had in Heber Springs, from neighbors to caretakers at medical facilities, and the staff at The Smokehouse who embraced him over the years. A specific hug goes out to each of his good friends and caretakers, Christie and Sheila.
Ray moved to Heber Springs, Arkansas, when he retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 44 years as a machinist building the trains that keep America moving. Ray was an avid collector of antique radios which he restored in his down time as well as collections of other memorabilia from old ads to lunchboxes.
He will be buried with his family in Powhattan Cemetery in Kansas at 3 in the afternoon of Oct. 30.
In lieu of flowers please help continue donating to one of his favorite charities including the Wounded Warrior Project, or the St. Labre Indian Catholic High School.
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha is in charge of local arrangements. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
