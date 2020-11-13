Schock, Dr.Jack M.

Dr. Jack M. Schock
Dr. Jack Michael Schock, age 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Hiawatha native was the son of the late Jack and Clara Schock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Schock.
Jack was a retired professor at Western Kentucky University, he received his doctoral degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Jack was devoted to the archeology of Kansas, New York and Kentucky.
He is survived by: his son Jacky Schock (Janie) of Russellville, Kentucky; daughters, Sandra Smith (Terry) of Plant City, Florida and Nalia Schock of Bowling Green; son, Angel Schock, of Bowling Green; brother, Dave Schock (Mary) of Holton, Kansas; sister, Jane Ploeger (Vince) of Hiawatha, sister, Judy Chadwell (Steve) of Olathe, Kansas; and a granddaughter, Teri Elizabeth Smith of Plant City. As published in the Hiawatha World.
