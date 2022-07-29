Margaret A. Scholl
Margaret A. Scholl, of Hiawatha, formerly of White Cloud, Kansas, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.
She was born and raised in Falls City, Nebraska, where she grew up and graduated high school.
She is survived by: her sister, Eileen Kirkendall; her brother, Bill Scholl; as well as nieces and nephews.
Margaret worked for 12 years at the Brown County Animal Clinic as Kennel Manager, were she enjoyed taking care of the animal patients as well as the Humane Society animals that were housed at the facility at that time.
Prior to that employment, she worked at Flair Fold Shutter factory for 17 years.
It was Margarets wishes that there not be any services.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.