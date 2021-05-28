Dean L.
Schowengerdt
1926-2020
COLDWATER, Kan. Marjorie Jane Knostman Schowengerdt was born on Dec. 5, 1926, and went to heaven on Sept. 18, 2019, at the age of 93.
Dean Louis Schowengerdt born on March 30, 1926, met her in heaven on July 21, 2020, at age 94.
Dean from Reserve, Kansas, and Marjorie from Wamego, Kansas, met in 1943 at a Methodist Youth Institute at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. They ended that week together, sharing a strawberry soda, each one believing they had found their partner for life. That partnership would last for over 72 years through many hardships and joys and many strawberry sodas.
During his senior year in High School, Dean played basketball for Hamlin High School and graduated Salutatorian of his class. During her senior year, Marjorie played basketball at Wamego High School and graduated Valedictorian of her class.
In 1944 Dean was drafted into the Army and went to basic training.
During one of the last days of training, a piece of shrapnel injured his left eye allowing a medical discharge and eventually loss of vision in that eye.
Dean then joined Marjorie at Kansas State University where they were active in Methodist ministries and leadership opportunities, even serving at national events. They were married on Aug. 25, 1947, in the Wamego First United Methodist Church.
Feeling led to love the Lord by serving others; Dean and Marjorie were assigned by the Board of Missions for the Methodist Church to missionary work at the Union Christian Service Center UCSC in Taejon, South Korea, in 1950. Due to the Korean conflict, their departure was delayed, allowing them further language and theology study before leaving for South Korea in October, 1952.
During their 40 years of service as missionaries in South Korea, the Lord had many jobs for them. Initially Dean worked with amputees that had lost arms and legs during the war. Later, he used his agricultural training to teach new ways of farming including the use of hot houses, starting a cannery and building a dairy. Dean quickly became Heifer Project Internationals representative in South Korea, repopulating post-war South Korea with domesticated animals including goats, cows, and pigs among others. He served on many institutional boards including Mokwon Methodist University often acting as the stable peace maker. He helped to allocate and monitor funds coming in from the United States to the Korean church. He preached at many churches, big and small, in big cities and remote villages. Despite being part of these organizations and even leading many of them, Dean was known to say that the best way to share the Lord, His love, forgiveness and grace and salvation is to develop one-on-one personal relationships.
Meanwhile, Marjorie was busy serving the Lord by heading the UCSC Baby Fold Orphanage caring for infants abandoned due to Post Korean war poverty. She taught western cooking classes and was a professor at the Kindergarten Teacher Training School and for many years taught English as a second language at the Methodist University.
Even with all these activities, Dean and Marjorie were loving parents to five children. Their model of love and service to others overflowed to their children whose professions now include a missionary to Japan, a teacher in Alaska, a Physical Therapist and two Medical Doctors.
In 1991, Dean and Marjorie retired from the mission field to live in Wamego. In 1993, Dean and Marjorie were awarded a Prestigious Kansas State University Alumni Medallion Award for their humanitarian service to society.
From 1991 to 2019, although no longer missionaries overseas, they continued to love and serve others in and around Wamego by being part of local service organizations, senior citizens groups, thrift store and through the Wamego First United Methodist Church. They led and sponsored several destination family reunions, making wonderful memories.
In July, 2019, after a family reunion in Wamego and due to declining health, Dean and Marjorie moved to Coldwater, Kansas, to live with their oldest son and his wife. Marjorie passed away peacefully later that same year. Dean continued lonely but not alone and passed away in July, 2020, shortly after enjoying a family reunion in Coldwater.
Their legacy of faith, grace, love and service in Christ lives on in their descendants and in all the lives they touched.
A Celebration of Life in Christ service followed by a reception is planned on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Wamego First United Methodist Church starting at 3 p.m.
Graveside service and inurnment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, Kansas, on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. followed by a reception at Hiawatha First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wamego First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave, Wamego, KS 66547. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.