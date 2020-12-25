Schrader, Robert W. 1940-2020

DERBY, Kan. Robert Wayne "Bob" Schrader of Derby, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, with his loving wife Pam by his side.
Robert was born on June 22, 1940, a few miles northeast of Hiawatha, the son of Walter Henry and Elizabeth Phyllis (Chaffee) Schrader.
He was raised on a farm and attended country school Victory #37 through 7th grade, then Hiawatha schools thereafter, graduating with the class of 1958.
He excelled in sports, often being referred to as Big Bob in the Hiawatha newspaper and Pete by his friends.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University in 1964, and worked for a variety of flour milling, wheat, and agriculture companies during his lifetime.
Roberts work in the cereal grain chemistry profession had him moving extensively throughout the Midwest during his life, with much of it at Cargill and then as an independent consultant.
He held several professional positions including Director and Chairman of the Milling and Baking Division of the American Association of Cereal Chemists and Board of Trustees Wheat Quality Control.
He will be remembered as a big, charming man with a big heart who loved to talk to everyone, always positive and a good sport, always trying to improve others lives and bring about positive change, in everything he touched.
He was married to Gloria J. Tonne, Aug. 24, 1963, in Waterloo, Iowa. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He was married to Mrs. Therese (Cunningham) Westbrook, Dec. 18, 1982, in Wichita. They later divorced.
On June 25, 1997, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Bob and Pamela Parsons-Schlappy were married. They made their home in Derby, and very much enjoyed country living on a small acreage.
Robert is survived by: his beloved wife, Pam, of the home; five children from his previous marriages: Dr. Brian (Jacqui) Schrader of Salina, Kansas, Dr. Jean (Jason) Hornberger of Lawrence, Kansas, Brad Schrader of Wichita, Kansas, and Dr. Anna Schrader of Chicago, Illinois; three step-children: Marie (Scott) Greene, Gabriel (Zenaida) Westbrook and Brandie Westbrook; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three sisters: Mary (Dean) Furnish of Tujunga, California, Louise Sager of Geneva, Illinois and Marty (Scott) Shannon of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Keith Schrader of Andover, Kansas and Chuck (Mary Beth) Schrader of Kansas City, Kansas; seven nieces; seven nephews; and several cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by: his parents; an infant daughter; two brothers, Richard Schrader and Stephen Schrader; and an infant sister.
After cremation, his ashes will be inurned in Abilene Cemetery, in Abilene with a memorial service at a later time.
Donations can be sent on his behalf to Heritage College or Judicial Watch.
Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene, Kansas.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
