Schroff, Charles L. M.D. 1932-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Charles (Chuck) Lee Schroff, M.D. was born in Kansas City, on Jan. 20, 1932, to Highland and Margaret Schroff.
The third of six sons: Robert, Carle, Charles, Richard, James and John, Chuck was raised in Hiawatha, Kansas, where his family ran a grocery store and bakery.
Chuck married his lifelong love, Mary Jane Harder, in 1953, and they had three sons: Christopher Alan, Gregory Paul and Kurtis Highland (who passed away in 1980).
Chuck earned his medical degree in 1957, from the University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Chuck and Mary settled in Corvallis, Oregon, where Chuck was a General Practitioner.
Chuck loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Chuck served the community of Corvallis for 37 years before retiring.
In 1997, Chuck and Mary moved to Poulsbo, Washington.
Chuck and Mary moved to Vancouver Washington in 2018, to be closer to family.
Chuck is survived by: Mary Schroff, his wife of 66 years; sons, Christopher and Gregory; younger brothers, James and John; granddaughters: Avery, Gillian, Roancy and Caitlin; great-grandson, Calvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck wished to be cremated and this was performed at Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services (cascadiacremation.com ).
A Gmail account has been set up in lieu of a memorial service to post your thoughts, prayers, stories and pictures: CharlesLeeSchroff1932.2020@Gmail.com.
To view, use Cls20202020 to access this account. As published in the Hiawatha World.
