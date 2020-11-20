Schuetz, James and Virginia

Virginia Schuetz
1932-2020
HORTON, Kan. James L. Schuetz, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Horton, Kansas. Jim was the son of Peter and Maude Swisher Schuetz. He was born at the Horton Hospital on March 6, 1931, and was the youngest of 11 children. His siblings, Donald Schuetz, Lila Willich, Vernon Schuetz, Mabel Schuetz, Leo Schuetz, Donna Schuetz, Dale Schuetz, Marcella Craig, Charlie Schuetz, and Helen Sheldon, who all predeceased him, lovingly called him Jimmy. To all of his friends he was known as Jim.
Virginia L. Schuetz, known to all as Ginger, 88, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Horton. Ginger was the oldest child of Lloyd E. Jordan and Martha A. Spiker Jordan. She was born at home at Wetmore, Kansas on October 10, 1932. Her only sibling, James Jordan and his wife Karen predeceased Ginger.
Jim grew up on a farm in the Mercier area. He attended Powhattan High School where he played football and basketball. As an upperclassman, he also drove a school bus. Jim graduated from Powhattan High School in 1949.
Ginger grew up on a farm near Wetmore, Kansas. As a child, she attended a one-room school. She began attending high school at Wetmore and transferred to Horton High School her sophomore year. Ginger was the drum majorette in the marching band and graduated from Horton High in 1950.
On Aug. 12, 1950, Jim married the love of his life, Virginia Ginger Jordan, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Mercier, Kansas. They lived and raised their family in Horton. Jim and Ginger shared a great love and dedication to one another and they proudly celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in August of this year.
Early in their marriage, Jim served in the National Guard. During that time, he also farmed and milked cows. Subsequently, he worked in the propane business in Horton and then in Robinson, Kansas, where he later became manager. Ginger worked at the local garment factory for many years. Jim and Ginger then worked side by side in a propane business for 25 years with Jim as the manager and Ginger as the bookkeeper until they retired. After his retirement from the propane business, Jim drove the Senior Citizens Taxi in Horton for the next 20 years and Ginger baked pies. Ginger became known as the pie lady and no one around could match her pie baking skills. It was not uncommon for her to bake 10 to 12 pies a day. Jim pitched in on the pie-baking venture as her dishwasher.
Jim and Ginger took yearly trips to Colorado when their children were younger and in later years, enjoyed going to Branson, Missouri. During the last few years, they enjoyed drives around Horton and into the surrounding farming community to see the crops. Both enjoyed watching the grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in sports, vocal music, plays, and many other activities. They seldom missed the events, traveling sometimes several hours just to watch.
Jim and Ginger loved and were so very proud of their family. They were also good friends to many. Both were kind and always saw the good in everyone. Jim and Ginger were nice to friends and strangers alike and were always very genuine, respectful, and sincere. They had unwavering energy and a willingness to help anyone in need. Jims fun-loving nature captivated his listeners with stories of his playfulness and shenanigans from his youth through his adulthood. His orneriness left a lasting impression on young and old alike. Jims and Gingers humor and playful ability made everyone smile and have a good time. They were definitely a team.
Survivors include their children, Russ (Gay) Schuetz of Holton, Kansas, Vickie (Wayne) Finger of Powhattan, Kansas, Cindy (Brad) Shaffer of Wamego, Kansas, and Pete (Amber) Schuetz of Sabetha, Kansas. Also surviving are 10 grandsons, four granddaughters, and 22 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Grandson Christopher Schuetz predeceased Jim and Ginger.
A private service and interment will be held at a later date with interment to be at the St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Mercier, Kansas.
In leu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the James and Ginger Schuetz Memorial Fund to be designated later and may be sent to 1021 170th Street, Powhattan, KS 66527.
There will be a register book to sign at the mortuary or a special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.