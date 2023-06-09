Jerry Schuetz, son of Walter and Elsie Schuetz of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully, at Brookdale Assisted Living where he was residing in Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday May 31, 2023.
Jerry was born on Sept. 28, 1927. He was a graduate of Hiawatha High School in Hiawatha. Jerry enlisted in the US Navy, August, of 1945, honorably discharged, July, of 1946 and married Maxine Schuetz, in North Dakota, in June of 1947. He retired from United Telephone/Sprint Telecommunications, in 1982. After retirement he continued working with Telecommunications contractors.
Jerry was proceeded in death by, Maxine Schuetz.
He leaves behind two children, Jim Schuetz, Jackson, Wyoming and Vickie McArthur, Sarasota, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Shawnee, Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
