Schuetz, Norma L. 1936-2020

LEON, Kan. Longtime Leon, Kansas, resident Norma L. (Atland) Schuetz died Sept. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 83 years of age.
Norma L. (Atland) Schuetz was born on Oct. 14, 1936, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter or Arents E. Atland and Irene (Burns) Atland.
On Aug. 25, 1956, Norma was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, L. Gerald Jerry Schuetz.
She retired from South Central Mental Health Center after 25 years of service where she was a business manager. Preceding Norma in death were her loving husband, Jerry, and her parents.
Surviving family members are: her children, Geralyn Ebersohl of Leon, Teresa Dawson and her husband Kyle of Leon, Steven Schuetz and his wife Laury of Leon. Norma is also survived by her six grandchildren, Stacey, Matthew, Adam, Brandon, Justin and Jessica; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Maurice Atland and his wife, Darlene; brothers-in-law John Schuetz, Raymond Schuetz and his wife, DeeAnn; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Normas name to St. Jude Catholic Church, 2020 Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado. Inurnment will follow at Leon Cemetery in Leon.
Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Norma at www.carlsoncolonial.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.