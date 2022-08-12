SARASOTA, Fla. Maxine Schuetz, 95, Sarasota, passed away peacefully at Tidwell Hospice where she was residing in Sarasota on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Maxine was born Dec. 4, 1926. She was a graduate of Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas.
Maxine married Jerry Schuetz in North Dakota in June of 1947. She was a stay-at-home mother a majority of her life.
Maxine leaves behind: her husband, Jerry Schuetz; two children, Jim Schuetz, Crested Butte, Colorado and Vickie McAr-thur, Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves her fur baby, Missy.
Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. As published in the Hiawatha World.
