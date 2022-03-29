Schuetz, Terrance A. 1957-2022

ROBINSON, Kan. Terrance (Terry) Anthony Schuetz was born July 28, 1957, in Horton, Kansas, to parents Richard and Joan Schuetz.
He died March 24, 2022, at his Robinson home.
Terry spent his young years in Atchison until his family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated from Hickman Mills High School and subsequently graduated from Longview Community College. While in high school, he established his own lawn and landscape business and also worked road construction with Vance Brothers.
Soon after high school graduation, he married Debbie Torchia and they, along with the family dog, Jeremy, spent the next five years together until the marriage ended amicably. Shortly thereafter, Terry relocated to Dallas, Texas, where his parents and sisters were living. Terry never remarried.
In 1990, Terry joined the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq, where he served for two years during the Gulf War.
He returned home in 1992, to Dallas, Texas, before moving to Robinson, Kansas, in 1995.
He and his family attended Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri, for many years and he was always ready to share his love for the Lord and the message of the Gods grace for his children.
Terry loved to walk or bicycle around town. He greeted everyone with a contagious smile and big bear hug. He welcomed numerous pets into his home and was always ready to help anyone in need.
Over the last four years, he began experiencing some health issues which necessitated quite a few trips to the VA hospital in Topeka, Kansas, where he received excellent care from all doctors and staff.
Terry passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 24, which truly was the way he wanted to leave this world.
Terry is preceded in death by: his grandparents, Al and Anna Marie Schuetz, Mose and Cecil Walters; and his father, Richard Joseph Schuetz; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, on both sides of the family.
He is survived by: his mother, Joan Schuetz; sisters, Debbie Balda and Nicole Schuetz; nieces and families: Haley Ward, Tiffany Smith and children, Rial and Morrissey, Natalie Balda and Jessica, Shawn and son, Isaiah Anderson.
Visitation and burial information can be found at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 148 in Robinson, Kansas, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. As published in the Hiawatha World.
