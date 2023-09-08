Robert (Bob) Herman Schumann passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023, at age 88. He was the son of John and Alma Schumann.
Bob was born March 23, 1935, in Horton, Kansas, and was the third of four children. Bob grew up on a dairy farm where there was always something to do. In addition to dairy cows, the Schumann family had cattle, pigs, and chickens on their farm. Bob and his brothers always enjoyed heading out to a couple of pastures and hunting squirrels and rabbits.
Bob went to a county grammar school near Horton, and after his seventh grade year, the family moved near Powhattan, Kansas. As a sophomore in high school, Bob was given the responsibility of driving a school bus. He picked up thirty school children along their route to school and then returned them home after school every day. Bob would then quickly change clothes when he got home to take care of the evening chores before supper. Bob was active in football, basketball and track throughout his high school years. In his junior year, the Powhattan football team won all of their games. He graduated from Powhattan High School in 1953.
Bob attended Kansas State University and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor degree in Agricultural Economics and was a member of Beta Sigma Psi Fraternity. During his junior year in college, Bob made the Kansas State basketball team and played for four months of the season for the Wildcats. Bob went on to the University of Kansas to get his Masters degree. After two semesters at KU, Bob received his draft notice. In 1959, Bob joined the United States Army Reserves and went to basic training. After an additional six month training period, Bob joined and was active in the Army Reserves Medical Division in Kansas City, and continued until his honorable discharge from active army duty.
Bob started out after college working in Kansas City for Butler Manufacturing. He married Joanne Francisco in 1958 and moved to Hiawatha, where he worked at the Brown County Co-op. In 1979, Farmland Insurance needed a sales representative, so Bob took the necessary courses and began working for them. He opened his first office in Hiawatha. Bob married Elaine Tyler on Jan. 10 1981, and moved his office to Sabetha, Kansas. In 1985, Bob became an independent insurance agent and continued his business until 2020. Bob loved to travel, with places such as Canada, Europe, Hawaii, and New Zealand. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion, as well as highly dedicated with the Gideons. In addition, he attended NorthRidge Church, Sabetha Church of the Brethren, and Hiawatha Presbyterian Church.
He also was a member of the Kansas State Wildcat Alumni Association, and was the honored alumni on many occasions for the Kansas State Basketball team.
Bob always maintained a quiet confidence in Gods love and providence. Throughout his adult life, he remained a light and beacon to those around him and will always be remembered for his smile, kindness, sense of humor, charm, and generous heart.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Robert (Jeanne-Marie) Schumann and John (Sharon) Schumann; his step-sons, Jeff (Wilma) Tyler, James (Janie) Tyler; and step-daughter Cindy (David) Remmers; and grandchildren, Ryan and Austin Schumann, Monique Schumann, Jonathan Tyler, Katie Tyler, Brad (Jamie) Tyler, Matt Tyler, Jamie (Greg) Strahm, Samantha (Bobby) Hamilton, Megan (Jesse) Synder, Emma (Carl) Stephens, Mitchell (Zoe) Tyler, Jack Tyler; and 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Schumann; and sister, Gwen Pace; and his late wife, Elaine Tyler Schumann.
The family will receive family and friends at Hiawatha Presbyterian Church on Sept. 11, 2023, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held right after at 2:30 p.m. at Hiawatha Presbyterian Church, with Minister Cheryl Mishler officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Rob Schumann, John Schumann, Mike Schumann, Wayne Wiggins, Greg Strahm, and David Mishler.
Interment will be at Powhattan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hiawatha Presbyterian Church.
