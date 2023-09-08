Robert (Bob) Herman Schumann passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023, at age 88. He was the son of John and Alma Schumann.

Bob was born March 23, 1935, in Horton, Kansas, and was the third of four children. Bob grew up on a dairy farm where there was always something to do. In addition to dairy cows, the Schumann family had cattle, pigs, and chickens on their farm. Bob and his brothers always enjoyed heading out to a couple of pastures and hunting squirrels and rabbits.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.