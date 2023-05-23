Irvin M. (Doc) Schwalm finished his race and crossed the finish line through the Purple Pearly Gates of Heaven, on May 18, 2023. He came into this world on July 12, 1933, as the eldest son of Roy and Winona Schwalm. Irv grew up on the family farm west of Baldwin City, Kansas, where he graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. While there, he excelled in football, basketball, track, and baseball, earning a spot on the Kansas All Star Baseball team and attending Boys State. While in high school he courted his future wife, Cleta. They were unified in marriage in 1952, recently celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Doc graduated from Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1957, starting his long and successful career as a well respected veterinarian, first in Palmyra, Missouri for two years, then moving his young family to Hiawatha, in 1959. Doc touched many farmers and families in the area with his love and care of their pets and livestock, while entertaining many with his numerous tales and his infectious sense of humor. He officially retired in 2010 giving him more time to enjoy his many loves and outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, golf, gardening, motorcycling, and biking. He enjoyed his adventures biking across Kansas in the annual BAK rides. He made this a yearly priority for 16 years, through his 60s and into his 70s. He enjoyed the great outdoors and all creatures great and small. To say he was an avid KSU sports fan is an understatement! He loved cheering on his KSU Wildcats! He had a fun life and made life fun for everyone around him.

