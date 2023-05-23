Irvin M. (Doc) Schwalm finished his race and crossed the finish line through the Purple Pearly Gates of Heaven, on May 18, 2023. He came into this world on July 12, 1933, as the eldest son of Roy and Winona Schwalm. Irv grew up on the family farm west of Baldwin City, Kansas, where he graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. While there, he excelled in football, basketball, track, and baseball, earning a spot on the Kansas All Star Baseball team and attending Boys State. While in high school he courted his future wife, Cleta. They were unified in marriage in 1952, recently celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Doc graduated from Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1957, starting his long and successful career as a well respected veterinarian, first in Palmyra, Missouri for two years, then moving his young family to Hiawatha, in 1959. Doc touched many farmers and families in the area with his love and care of their pets and livestock, while entertaining many with his numerous tales and his infectious sense of humor. He officially retired in 2010 giving him more time to enjoy his many loves and outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, golf, gardening, motorcycling, and biking. He enjoyed his adventures biking across Kansas in the annual BAK rides. He made this a yearly priority for 16 years, through his 60s and into his 70s. He enjoyed the great outdoors and all creatures great and small. To say he was an avid KSU sports fan is an understatement! He loved cheering on his KSU Wildcats! He had a fun life and made life fun for everyone around him.
Irvin served on the Hiawatha Community Hospital Board, Hiawatha School Board, and the Hiawatha City Commission. He was a member of the Hiawatha Country Club and the First United Methodist Church. Doc was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Assn. (AVMA) and the Kansas Veterinary Medical Assn. (KVMA) where he was honored in 2015 with the KVMA Distinguished Service Award.
Irvin was greeted in Heaven by many loved ones including beloved his parents.
He will be incredibly missed by his wife, Cleta; their four children, Mike (Sandy), Connie (Tony) Pizzuti, Cathy (Tony) White, and Marc (Sheila), many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; his brothers, Edgar and J.T. (Julie), nieces, nephews, many cousins, and friends.
It was Irvins wish to be cremated.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Shane Spangler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hiawatha United Methodist Church or the Brown County Humane Society in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Join us in remembering Irvin (Doc) Schwalm by visiting his memorial at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home to view pictures and sign the registry or at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. Please share your thoughts, fond memories, and expressions of sympathy with our family.
Thanks to all who enriched his life with love, laughter, and friendship. As published in the Hiawatha World.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.