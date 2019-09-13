MORRILL, Kan. Brian Wayne Schweitzer, 53, of Morrill, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.
Brian was born on Aug. 2, 1966, in Hiawatha, Kansas, the son of John and Caroline (McDysan) Schweitzer.
Brian grew up in the Morrill area, and attended Sabetha, Kansas schools and graduated from Sabetha High School, with the class of 1984.
He entered into farming after high school and continued until his death.
He was united in marriage to Kristy Hertzel on December 6, 1986.
Brian was a member of NorthRidge Church, at Sabetha.
He served on the Pony Creek Watershed Board and was Vice President for several years. He was also a member of Farm Bureau.
Brian was preceded in death by: his parents; and his son, Ryker Schweitzer, on July 27, 2004.
He is survived by: his wife, Kristy Schweitzer, of the home; two sons, Connor Schweitzer and Kincaid Schweitzer, both of Morrill; a daughter, Mia Schweitzer, of Morrill; and two sisters, Terri (Charles) McNally, of Morrill, and Becky (Steve) Plattner, of Sabetha.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at NorthRidge Church, in Sabetha.
A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday, at the church.
The interment will be made in the Morrill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Brian & Ryker Schweitzer Scholarship for Agriculture, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.T As published in the Hiawatha World.
