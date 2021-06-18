Scott, Ellen J. 1920-2021

Ellen N. Dittemore Scott passed away June 14, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha, Kansas, at the age of 101 with her family by her side.
Ellen was born March 31, 1920, in Severance Kansas, to William H. Dittemore and Bertha E. Corbet Dittemore. She attended Severance Grade School.
When Ellen was very young her father let her ride the train to Highland to visit friends. He was the postmaster in Severance and would go every day to send and receive the mail at the train station and Ellen knew all the workers on the train very well and they watched out for her. There was a spur line from Highland which connected with the Grand Island main line a few miles out of town. The conductor saw that she changed trains safely then she would return home the same way a few days later.
In 1934 her parents moved to Reserve where they owned the grocery store. Ellen became ill with severe anemia and doctor suggested taking the semester off from school. Ellen carried three years of credit in two years and graduated from Reserve High School. Ellen attended Business College in Topeka and worked at Amann Hardware store in Hiawatha. For a short time, she moved to San Francisco to work in a clothing store and returned to Hiawatha when her father suffered a heart attack. In 1944 Ellen started work at the Morrill and Janes Bank and met Clarence G. Bill Scott. They were married in 1946.
To this union came two daughters, Kathryn Kathy (Gary) Howard and Mary Ellen (Larry) Gilfillan both of Hiawatha.
Ellen is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, as well as six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and one on the way. She also is survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Scott from Gladstone, Missouri.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Bill, in 1994; and siblings from Colorado, a sister, Pauline Potter, a brother, William Dittemore, and a half sister Louise Hemry.
After many years in the work force Ellen retired from the KS Gas Service Co. where she worked for 19 years. After retiring Ellen hosted the retirees breakfast for many years. Ellen had a big hand in the start of the Latchkey program in 1992. She was on the Latchkey board for many years and volunteered to help when needed. In later years she held the meetings in her home and even in her home at Vintage Park. Ellen also liked to host the Dittemore reunions once a year so cousins could get together and reminisce.
Ellen loved being on the water boating and fishing and even riding a jet ski in her 80s. In 1968 the couple built a cabin at Big Lake, Misouri, with the help of family and friends. The best times were spent at the cabin. Many July 4th celebrations were spent with her sister Pauline and her family.
Ellen was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed helping out with many activities at the church including the November soup supper. She liked working in the kitchen with all the women getting done whatever was needed.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 18, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Andrew Finch officiating. Burial will be at the Hiawatha Cemetery. Ellen will lie in state at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha Thursday until 5 p.m.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church and may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
