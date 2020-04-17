HIAWATHA, Kan. Paula Marie (Ott) Segrest, 67, of rural Hiawatha, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at her home.
Paula was born in Hiawatha, Aug. 20, 1952, the only child born to Dr. J.W. and Oneita Ott.
She had lived in Hiawatha nearly all of her life, where she graduated from Hiawatha High School. She also graduated from Highland Junior College, with an associate degree in business.
Paula was one of the first EMTs in Hiawatha, working for Frank Davis for Town & Country Ambulance Service. She also worked for Stuart Lay surveying for a short time. Paula enjoyed working as the records clerk for the Brown County Sheriff Department for over 26 years, before retiring. She considered everyone there her extended family.
Paula took up several causes through the years, with her being very dedicated to the Brown County Humane Society and Brown County Genealogical Society.
Paula grew up in the Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha.
One of the things she enjoyed was visiting Mustang Island, Texas in 2008.
She married Ronald Haze Segrest, Feb. 2, 1991, in Hiawatha.
They lived just outside Hiawatha, where they have several dogs, cats and ponies to take care of for the Humane Society, and loved every minute of it.
He survives.
Survivors include: her daughters, Niki (Jason) Tollefson and Erin (Jesse) Hughes.
Also surviving are: her five grandchildren: Kyle and Kade Tollefson, and Dawson, Taylor and Kaitlyn Hughes, all of Hiawatha.
Private graveside services were held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donate to one of Paulas passions: the Brown County Humane Society or Brown County Genealogical Society, which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card, or a note on our web site at www.chapelfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.