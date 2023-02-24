ASBURY, Iowa Joan Herring Seibert, Asbury, formerly of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 91.

Joan was amazed to have lived into her 90s. She remained very much who she always was until the end, a Kansas farm girl with clear opinions and a manicured appearance. Joan was an avid birdwatcher and quite artistic. She created ornamental plaques, beautiful floral arrangements and painted lovely landscapes. Joan was a large and unforgettable presence, who will be remembered for her love of family and friends. We miss her.

