ASBURY, Iowa Joan Herring Seibert, Asbury, formerly of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 91.
Joan was amazed to have lived into her 90s. She remained very much who she always was until the end, a Kansas farm girl with clear opinions and a manicured appearance. Joan was an avid birdwatcher and quite artistic. She created ornamental plaques, beautiful floral arrangements and painted lovely landscapes. Joan was a large and unforgettable presence, who will be remembered for her love of family and friends. We miss her.
Joan was born on Dec. 13, 1931, at White Cloud, Kansas, the daughter of Irving H. and Ora Leona Van Doran Koelliker.
She married Thomas B. Herring on Dec. 28, 1950, at Robinson, Kansas. Together, they raised five children in Galesburg. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 2, 1979.
Joan was lucky to find love again with Robert (Bob) W. Seibert of Galesburg. They married on Sept. 26, 1981, and Joan added his two children to her family. Sadly, Bob also predeceased Joan. He died on Feb. 27, 2005.
Joan was also preceded in death by: two sisters; two brothers; and a step- granddaughter, Kyle Joan Seibert.
Surviving are: two daughters, Jane Moore (Robert) of Montgomery, Alabama and Dee Ann Revere (Tim) of McLean, Virginia; three sons: Thomas Herring (Amber) of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Timothy Herring (Ellie) of Hercules, California and Bradley Herring of Dubuque, Iowa; a grandson, Thomas Moore (Diem) of Montgomery, Alabama; and two granddaughters, Katherine Scharli (Scott) Tempe, Arizona and Amy Herring (Dustin) Mesa, Arizona. Also surviving are: a stepdaughter, Mary Seibert Morin (Robert) of Janesville, Wisconsin; a stepson, Steve Seibert (Ann) of Galesburg; and two step-grandsons, John (Jack) Seibert (Michelle) of Peoria, Illinois and Joren (Jory) Seibert (Alyssa) of Kaneohe, Hawaii. Joan was also blessed with many treasured great-grandchildren.
Joan was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served on the Pastor-Parish Commission and the Board of Trustees, the Ad Council and as treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Galesburg Cottage Hospital Service Guild, where she served on the board for 17 years and was a Cottage Guild Diamond Club member as a volunteer. Joan established the Cottage Hospital Gift Shop when the new wing opened in 1973 and managed the shop for seven years. She also served as Chairman of Cottage Corner.
Joan was active in support of the Council-Manager form of government. She was a member and past president of Amondata Club, a member of Chapter NH, PEO and the Galesburg Civic Art Center, where she served on the board. Joan found her true fulfillment as an interior design/consultant for Merle Banks Designs until retiring in 1992.
It was Joans wish that any donation in her memory be made to:
First United Methodist Church, 120 North Kellogg Street, Galesburg, IL 61401, Galesburg Rescue Mission, 435 East Third Street, Galesburg, IL 61401, or any charity of the donors choosing.
The family will hold memorial services this July, in Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
