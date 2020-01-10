HIAWATHA, Kan. Roger William Selman, 67, of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at the Sabetha Manor, in Sabetha, Kansas.
He was born March 3, 1952, to the late Wesley and Mary Ann Selman, in Falls City, Nebraska.
He married Judy Trecek, in Hiawatha, on Aug. 25, 1973; later they divorced.
He is survived by: two sons, Jeffrey Scott Selman, of Florence, Alabama, and Jason Allen Selman; grandchildren, Jaxston and Scarlet Selman, of Omaha, Nebraska.
Also surviving are: a sister, Diana (Jake) Stephens, of Waynesboro, Tennessee; brother, Richard (Mary Ellen) Selman, of Fort Collins, Colorado; aunts: Linda (Glenn) Hennigan, of Sabetha, and Beverly (the late Bobby) Selman, of Hiawatha; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Roger attended Hiawatha Schools.
He was an automotive technician in Omaha, and later in Tennessee.
He was cremated, with private burial later at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Hiawatha.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is assisting the family.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
