Shockey, June I. 1957-2019

TOPEKA, Kan. June Irene (Fangman) Shockey, 62, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
June was born Oct. 24, 1957, in Denver, Colorado. She was the daughter of Wilbert Victor "Bill" and Lillian Frances (Olberding) Fangman.
June married Thomas C. "Tom" Shockey, on Feb. 28, 1976, in Hiawatha, Kansas. He survives.
Other survivors include: her son, Thom (Amy) Shockey III, of Topeka; her daughter, Una (Justin) Harrison, of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren: Jace, Jordan, Rylee, Samantha and Madison; a great-grandson, Joel; her father, Wilbert Victor "Bill" Fangman, of Newton, Kansas; four sisters: Shirley (Larry) Buller, of Houston, Texas, Sarah (Bill) Watts, of Hutchinson, Kansas, Mary (Jim) Miller, of Newton, Kansas, and Jill Marshall, of Rose Hill; her brother, Thomas A. (Candy) Fangman, of Park City, Kansas; and a host of other family and friends.
Cremation is planned.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 Southwest Wanamaker Rd., Topeka.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
