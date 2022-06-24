Shockley, Rebecca J. 1955-2022

Rebecca Jean Becky Shockley, 67, of Hiawatha, died with family by her side at her home Friday, June 17, 2022.
Becky was born May 16, 1955, at Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Simon Eugene Gene and Wilma Jean Kissinger Smith and was a lifelong Hiawatha resident where she attended school, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1973.
Becky was no stranger to work and had worked 50+ years, retiring only due to health reasons. As a child and teen growing up, she worked on the family farm in the fields, DE pollinating crops for Pioneer Seed Company. During high school, she worked at Oak Ride Acres. In 1973, Becky started with United Telephone Company as an operator, which lasted five years.
In 1978, she started with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and clerk at the Hiawatha Post Office. In 1980, she was promoted to superintendent of postal operations. In 1992, she was again promoted this time to postmaster of the Hiawatha Post Office. In 1988 until 1991, Becky owned and operated Fins Feathers & Friends pet store, from 2000 until 2008 she worked at Subway and Nigus Retail Store. In 2008, she joined the team at the Hiawatha Walmart where she held various positions in several different departments, including overnight customer service manager. During her time at Walmart she also got her real estate license, which she has held for several years.
Becky previously was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, camping, fishing, bowling and attending concerts. Becky stated one of her most significant memories in life was the birth of her children and raising them.
She married Frank Shockley, May 11, 1974, at Hiawatha. To this union, three children were born: Phillip, Stephanie and Ryan. They raised their family and attended schools in Hiawatha. Frank survives.
Also surviving are: her children: Phillip Phil Shockley (Sheli), Stephanie Shockley (Alden), Ryan Shockley (Jordanne); her sisters: Lucretia Johnson, Barbara Smith, Joyce Jones, Donna Edwards and Judy Freed; Becky also has four grandchildren: Gauge Stein, Gavin White, Alyssa Braxdale and Abigail Shockley.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her father and mother-in-law, John and Marie Shockley; grandparents: Ted and Pearl Kissinger, Simon and Birdie Ryherd Smith; sister Laurie Smith; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of Beckys life is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 12 Noon Monday, where the family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rebecca Shockley Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
